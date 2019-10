Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.8% in 3Q, to EUR279M



Orange Romania, one of the leading telecom operators in Romania, posted a turnover of EUR279 million in the third quarter of 2019, down 2.8% on the year, on lower demand for equipment, it said in a press release Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]