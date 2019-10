Farmaceutica Remedia Shares Surge After Sale Plan Announcement



Shares of Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO), which operates a 100-pharmacy chain, gained 15% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday after the wholesaler announced it was looking to sell its entire chain or a significant part of (...) Farmaceutica Remedia Shares Surge After Sale Plan Announcement.Shares of Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO), which operates a 100-pharmacy chain, gained 15% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday after the wholesaler announced it was looking to sell its entire chain or a significant part of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]