PwC Romania: Net Salaries in Advertising Grow 3% on Average in 2019



Net salaries in the Romanian advertising industry grew by 3% on average since the beginning of 2019, compared with 2018, according to a survey by PwC Romania ordered by the Union of Advertising Agencies in Romania. PwC Romania: Net Salaries in Advertising Grow 3% on Average in 2019.Net salaries in the Romanian advertising industry grew by 3% on average since the beginning of 2019, compared with 2018, according to a survey by PwC Romania ordered by the Union of Advertising Agencies in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]