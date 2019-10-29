Iohannis: Ousted premier has no legitimacy to nominate candidate for European Commissioner



President Klaus Iohannis says that ousted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has no legitimacy to nominate a candidate on Romania's behalf for the position of European Commissioner, demanding her not to convey such a nomination to the EC's President elect Ursula von der Leyen. "Ousted premier Mrs. Viorica Dancila refuses to understand that once she has lost the quality of Prime Minister she has lost any legitimacy to make any nomination for the European Commissioner position, on behalf of Romania. I'm once again warning Mrs. Dancila to stop any approach of nominating a candidate for this position and to not convey any proposal to the European Commission President-elect Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen. The nomination of a European Commissioner on our country's behalf by a Government that has no constitutional and legal duties in this sense is irresponsible, defying both the Romanian citizens and the European partners," says Iohannis, in a press release issued by the Presidential Administration. "It is paramount that a new Cabinet get the vote of the Legislative body as soon as possible, so to solve all of the pressing issues generated by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] disastrous government, including the nomination of a credible, professional candidate on Romania's behalf to the European Commission. The delay in Parliament by the PSD of the procedures that would lead to the voting of the new gov't is but harming even more our country's credibility, already affected by the Dancila gov't," the president added. Ousted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed former Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu for the position of European Commissioner from Romania, an information confirmed on Tuesday for AGERPRES by Negrescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)