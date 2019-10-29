 
Romaniapress.com

October 29, 2019

Iohannis: Ousted premier has no legitimacy to nominate candidate for European Commissioner
Oct 29, 2019

Iohannis: Ousted premier has no legitimacy to nominate candidate for European Commissioner.
President Klaus Iohannis says that ousted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has no legitimacy to nominate a candidate on Romania’s behalf for the position of European Commissioner, demanding her not to convey such a nomination to the EC’s President elect Ursula von der Leyen. "Ousted premier Mrs. Viorica Dancila refuses to understand that once she has lost the quality of Prime Minister she has lost any legitimacy to make any nomination for the European Commissioner position, on behalf of Romania. I’m once again warning Mrs. Dancila to stop any approach of nominating a candidate for this position and to not convey any proposal to the European Commission President-elect Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen. The nomination of a European Commissioner on our country’s behalf by a Government that has no constitutional and legal duties in this sense is irresponsible, defying both the Romanian citizens and the European partners," says Iohannis, in a press release issued by the Presidential Administration. "It is paramount that a new Cabinet get the vote of the Legislative body as soon as possible, so to solve all of the pressing issues generated by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] disastrous government, including the nomination of a credible, professional candidate on Romania’s behalf to the European Commission. The delay in Parliament by the PSD of the procedures that would lead to the voting of the new gov’t is but harming even more our country’s credibility, already affected by the Dancila gov’t," the president added. Ousted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed former Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu for the position of European Commissioner from Romania, an information confirmed on Tuesday for AGERPRES by Negrescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pepco Doesn't Work with Romanian Suppliers Citing Lack of Sufficient Production Capacity Polish discount store chain Pepco, which has more than 1,700 stores in 11 countries, does not work with any Romanian supplier, because Romanian manufacturers do not possess the necessary capacity to deliver the orders required by the (...)

Selgros Set to Open New Store in Baia Mare in Late November, Continue Expansion The cash & carry chain Selgros plans to expand its 22-store chain with the new opening in Baia Mare in November. The inauguration will take place at the end of the month and the store will take up 6,000 square meters.

'Regele Ferdinand' frigate - the first Romanian military ship to call at Egyptian port of Alexandria The frigate "Regele Ferdinand" arrived at the Egyptian port of Alexandria for a two-day call on October 28 and 29, which makes it the first Romanian military ship to moor in this port, the Romanian Navy General Staff (SMFN) said in a release on Tuesday. The delegation led by the (...)

Petrom Shares Reach Five-Year High Ahead of 3Q Earnings Report Shares of oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) grew 1.63% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday, hitting a five-year high of RON0.437 per share, a level last reached on October 30, 2014.

#2019PresidentialElection/INTERVIEW Kelemen Hunor: President, by his legitimacy, can impose pact on education, environment, infrastructure, healthcare The president, based on his/her legitimacy, can impose a pact on important areas, such as education, environment, large infrastructure and healthcare, says Kelemen Hunor, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) candidate for the presidential elections, in an interview with AGERPRES. He (...)

"I like whores, but not in politics" - Romanian outgoing Finance minister Teodorovici "I like whores, but not in politics," said Romanian Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici during parliamentary hearings on Tuesday of the man who is nominated to replace him in a future Liberal government.

Romania&#39;s first news channel Realitatea TV to close for bankruptcy causes, audiovisual council decides / New channel to take place The first news TV channel in Romania Realitatea TV is due to end emission starting Thursday as Romania&#39;s audiovisual council CNA did not agree to extend its audiovisual license. The reason is linked to the bankruptcy ordered in Realitatea TV&#39;s case after eight years of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |