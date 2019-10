"I like whores, but not in politics" - Romanian outgoing Finance minister Teodorovici



"I like whores, but not in politics," said Romanian Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici during parliamentary hearings on Tuesday of the man who is nominated to replace him in a future Liberal government. "I like whores, but not in politics" - Romanian outgoing Finance minister Teodorovici."I like whores, but not in politics," said Romanian Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici during parliamentary hearings on Tuesday of the man who is nominated to replace him in a future Liberal government. [Read the article in HotNews]