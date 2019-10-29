Romania's first news channel Realitatea TV to close for bankruptcy causes, audiovisual council decides / New channel to take place



The first news TV channel in Romania Realitatea TV is due to end emission starting Thursday as Romania's audiovisual council CNA did not agree to extend its audiovisual license. The reason is linked to the bankruptcy ordered in Realitatea TV's case after eight years of insolvency, a bankruptcy which, while not concluded, prevented the channel from delivering the necessary proof it can operate lawfully. A new channel with the same people, Realitatea Plus, is expected to take its place. [Read the article in HotNews]