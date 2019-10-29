 
October 29, 2019

Romanian dismissed PM makes new nomination for European Commission despite presidential warning
Romania's dismissed PM Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday that she would make a new nomination for the European Commission, with a letter recommending Victor Negrescu to be sent today, Mediafax news agency reported. President Iohannis reacted by saying that Dancila had no legitimacy to nominate somebody for the EC as it fell to the next government to decide on the issue.

