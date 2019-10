Petrom Shares Reach Five-Year High Ahead of 3Q Earnings Report



Shares of oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) grew 1.63% on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday, hitting a five-year high of RON0.437 per share, a level last reached on October 30, 2014. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]