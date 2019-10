Selgros Set to Open New Store in Baia Mare in Late November, Continue Expansion



The cash & carry chain Selgros plans to expand its 22-store chain with the new opening in Baia Mare in November. The inauguration will take place at the end of the month and the store will take up 6,000 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]