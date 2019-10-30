 
Romanian Small and Medium-Sized Producers Should Be More Visible on Major Foreign Store Chain Shelves
Romanian agribusiness producers, either small or medium-sized, should be more visible on the shelves of the major foreign store chains, currently flooded by industrial products, because there is demand from consumers, says Adrian Izvoranu, chairman of Casa de Comert „Unirea” a state-run company (...)

President Iohannis decorates pop singer Constantinescu posthumously President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu (...)

Industry barometer reveals Romania's industry partially recovered in Sept., yet future uncertain Romania&#39;s industry partially came out of depression in September 2019, but the mood among the companies has not changed significantly as against August, although managers seem to be a little more optimistic, according to the Romanian Industry Barometer released on Thursday. According to (...)

IRUM Reghin: We Got 50 Orders for Our Tagro Tractor at Indagra 2018, Despite It Not Being Finalized Yet IRUM Reghin, the company that made the first Romanian tractor 15 years after the country stopped manufacturing tractors, Tagro, a product aimed at small and medium-sized farms, is getting orders for the brand created in Reghin, which costs (...)

Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 3.9% in September Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 3.9% in September from 3.8% in August, data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday.

Dertour CEO: Romania Has Huge Potential for Travel Dertour, the travel division of Germany’s Rewe group, took over Travel Brands, the company that handles the tour operator, business travel and incoming operations of Romanian Eurolines group this fall.

#2019PresidentialElection/ Mircea Diaconu says not vote-hungry, just speaking out on aspects that usually go unsaid Independent presidential candidate Mircea Diaconu, who is backed by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Pro Romania and the Neoliberal Party, said on Tuesday in Satu Mare that he "has no idea" what his chances of winning the presidency are and that he doesn&#39;t think (...)

China's Ambassador to Romania invites Tulcea to World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization China&#39;s Ambassador to Romania, Jiang Yu, invited on Wednesday Tulcea County leadership to become member of the the World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization (WCCO) to develop tourism in the Danube Delta, according to a release issued by the County Council (CJ), (...)

 

