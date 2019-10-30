Committees continuing hearings of ministers picked for Orban Gov’t



Parliament’s committees are continuing today their hearings of the ministers picked for the Orban Government. According to the official timetable, Bogdan Lucian Aurescu, designated to become the new foreign minister, will be heard starting at 13:00hrs by the joint committees on foreign affairs and the Romanian communities abroad. Catalin Predoiu, picked for justice minister, will show up for hearings at 15:00hrs before the joint legislative committee and the committees investigation of abuses, corruption and petitions and on human rights, religious denominations and national minorities’ matters; at 11:00hr Virgil-Daniel Popescu, minister-designate of economy, energy and the business environment will come before the joint committees on economic policy, reform and privatization and on industries and services. Lucian Nicolae Bode, the designated minister of transport, infrastructure and communications, will be heard from 15:00hrs by the joint committees on transport and infrastructure and on information and communications technology, while Ion Stefan, the pick for public works, development and administration minister will be heard at 12:00hrs by the committees on public administration and urban planning. Cristina Monica Anisie, the minister-designate of education and research, and Marian Ionut Stroe, the minister-designate of youth and sports, will be heard in the morning by the committees on education, science, youth and sports. Victoria Violeta Alexandru, the minister-designate of labour and social security, will be heard from 14:00hrs by the committees on labour and social security and on equal opportunities for women and men. On Tuesday, the first day of hearings, the specialist committees endorsed seven of the designated ministers: Victor Sebastian Costache for minister of health; Marcel Ion Vela for minister of internal affairs; Ionel Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister; Nechita-Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development, Costel Alexe for minister of the environment, waters and forestry; Bogdan Gheorghiu for minister of culture, and Ioan Marcel Bolos for minister of European funds. At the same time, Vasile-Florin Citu failed to secure the endorsement of the specialist committees. A vote on the Ludovic Orban Cabinet is set for Monday at 14:00hrs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Committees continuing hearings of ministers picked for Orban Gov’t.Parliament’s committees are continuing today their hearings of the ministers picked for the Orban Government. According to the official timetable, Bogdan Lucian Aurescu, designated to become the new foreign minister, will be heard starting at 13:00hrs by the joint committees on foreign affairs and the Romanian communities abroad. Catalin Predoiu, picked for justice minister, will show up for hearings at 15:00hrs before the joint legislative committee and the committees investigation of abuses, corruption and petitions and on human rights, religious denominations and national minorities’ matters; at 11:00hr Virgil-Daniel Popescu, minister-designate of economy, energy and the business environment will come before the joint committees on economic policy, reform and privatization and on industries and services. Lucian Nicolae Bode, the designated minister of transport, infrastructure and communications, will be heard from 15:00hrs by the joint committees on transport and infrastructure and on information and communications technology, while Ion Stefan, the pick for public works, development and administration minister will be heard at 12:00hrs by the committees on public administration and urban planning. Cristina Monica Anisie, the minister-designate of education and research, and Marian Ionut Stroe, the minister-designate of youth and sports, will be heard in the morning by the committees on education, science, youth and sports. Victoria Violeta Alexandru, the minister-designate of labour and social security, will be heard from 14:00hrs by the committees on labour and social security and on equal opportunities for women and men. On Tuesday, the first day of hearings, the specialist committees endorsed seven of the designated ministers: Victor Sebastian Costache for minister of health; Marcel Ion Vela for minister of internal affairs; Ionel Nicolae Ciuca for defence minister; Nechita-Adrian Oros for minister of agriculture and rural development, Costel Alexe for minister of the environment, waters and forestry; Bogdan Gheorghiu for minister of culture, and Ioan Marcel Bolos for minister of European funds. At the same time, Vasile-Florin Citu failed to secure the endorsement of the specialist committees. A vote on the Ludovic Orban Cabinet is set for Monday at 14:00hrs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis decorates pop singer Constantinescu posthumously President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu (...)



Industry barometer reveals Romania's industry partially recovered in Sept., yet future uncertain Romania's industry partially came out of depression in September 2019, but the mood among the companies has not changed significantly as against August, although managers seem to be a little more optimistic, according to the Romanian Industry Barometer released on Thursday. According to (...)



IRUM Reghin: We Got 50 Orders for Our Tagro Tractor at Indagra 2018, Despite It Not Being Finalized Yet IRUM Reghin, the company that made the first Romanian tractor 15 years after the country stopped manufacturing tractors, Tagro, a product aimed at small and medium-sized farms, is getting orders for the brand created in Reghin, which costs (...)



Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 3.9% in September Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 3.9% in September from 3.8% in August, data from the country's statistics board showed Thursday.



Dertour CEO: Romania Has Huge Potential for Travel Dertour, the travel division of Germany’s Rewe group, took over Travel Brands, the company that handles the tour operator, business travel and incoming operations of Romanian Eurolines group this fall.



#2019PresidentialElection/ Mircea Diaconu says not vote-hungry, just speaking out on aspects that usually go unsaid Independent presidential candidate Mircea Diaconu, who is backed by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Pro Romania and the Neoliberal Party, said on Tuesday in Satu Mare that he "has no idea" what his chances of winning the presidency are and that he doesn't think (...)



China's Ambassador to Romania invites Tulcea to World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization China's Ambassador to Romania, Jiang Yu, invited on Wednesday Tulcea County leadership to become member of the the World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization (WCCO) to develop tourism in the Danube Delta, according to a release issued by the County Council (CJ), (...)

