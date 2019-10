OMV Petrom Net Profit Grows 3% YoY To RON2.8B In Jan-Sept 2019



OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, on Wednesday reported consolidated sales of RON18.2 billion for the first nine months of 2019, up 13% on the year, and a net profit of nearly RON2.8 billion, up 3% on the year.