President Iohannis says Romania can progress significantly by improving use of European agriculture funds



Romania can make significant progress through better use of European funds for agriculture, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the opening of the INDAGRA International Trade Fair in Bucharest. "I believe that Romania can make significant progress through better use of European funds for agriculture, of which it has attracted only a little more than half so far. Good harvests in recent years and direct payments support agriculture, but they still do not contribute enough to poverty alleviation and rural depopulation. We have to change Romania for the better based on the needs of the people and their desire for a better life," said Iohannis. He warned that without urgent strategic measures, Romania’s trade balance of agri-food products, which has a deficit of 1 billion euros, cannot be redressed. He added that good agriculture requires responsible activation of the public-private tandem. "The state authorities must be aware of their responsibilities and as capable of fulfilling them as possible. Unfortunately they were not so in the fight against the epidemic of swine fever, as the measures they adopted, I dare say, disparaged people’s work and consumer expectations," said Iohannis. He said he is convinced that agriculture could be a spearhead for Romania’s economic growth and pointed out that it is imperative that the new Minister of Agriculture act skillfully and responsibly. "I expect the new team at the Ministry of Agriculture to have not only their doors open, but also their minds and hearts to your problems. Romania can have an advanced, professionalised agriculture that will overcome the barriers of traditional occupation, especially in the food industry and in the food processing sector. The new Common Agricultural Policy is now being debated at European level, and Romania must set ambitious goals and promote its priorities against the interests of the other member states. I wish for Romanian farmers to receive fair direct payments, the food producers to be extended support and market access measures, and for people living in the countryside to feel a real increase in the quality of life in rural areas. Successful farmers work in teams, have ambitious common goals, which confirms that agricultural professionals understand the current context better than many politicians," added Iohannis. He said the INDAGRA Fair is the most important agricultural event in Southeastern Europe and congratulated the organisers and exhibitors. "In agriculture, the involvement and well-being of the people matter decisively. Also attending the opening of INDAGRA were Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania Dan Daraban, members of the diplomatic corps, including US ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm, National Liberal Party (PNL) members Nini Sapunaru and Dan Motreanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

