Austria's Leier Buys Brick Manufacturer Siceram Sighisoara



Austrian construction material manufacturer Leier, which bought brick manufacturer Brikston Iasi last year, is buying brick manufacturer Siceram Sighisoara.oritatea pentru concurenţă într-un comunicat. Austria's Leier Buys Brick Manufacturer Siceram Sighisoara.Austrian construction material manufacturer Leier, which bought brick manufacturer Brikston Iasi last year, is buying brick manufacturer Siceram Sighisoara.oritatea pentru concurenţă într-un comunicat. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]