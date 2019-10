Ted’s Coffee Opens Two New Units in Bucharest in EUR100,000 Investment



Coffee shop chain Ted's Coffee, owned by Romanian entrepreneur Vasi Andreica, has 22 coffee shops in Bucharest after opening two more units with an investment of EUR100,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]