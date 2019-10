SIF Oltenia Disposes Of Its 10.1% Holding In Contactoare Buzau



Businessman Stefan Vuza has reached an indirect holding of 90.6% in low-voltage electrical equipment maker Contactoare Buzau (CONQ.RO) after textile manufacturer Iasitex Iasi (IASX.RO) he controls, bought a 10.1% stake in Contactoare Buzau from regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) for (...)