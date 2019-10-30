Unemployment rate in September is 3 pct



The unemployment rate recorded at the national level at the end of September 2019 was 3 pct, a decrease by 0.04 percentage points over the previous month and 0.4 percentage points lower than in September 2018, the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM) reports. The total number of unemployed persons at the end of September, 260,635 in all, dropped by 3,767 persons as compared to the previous month. Of the total number of unemployed persons registered, 48,904 were unemployed and receiving unemployment aid, while 211,731 did not receive aid. The number of unemployed persons receiving aid dropped by 289, and the number of unemployed with no aid dropped by 3,478 as compared to the previous month. As regards their residence, the number of unemployed persons at the end of September can be divided as such: 80,720 persons unemployed in the urban area, and 179,915 in the rural environment. Most unemployed were aged 40 to 49 (68,909), followed by those exceeding 55 years of age (49,961), while the age group from 25 to 29 sits at the opposite end of the ranking (12,559).AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)