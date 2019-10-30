French Ambassador to Romania invites Romanian authorities and breeders at Indagra Fair’s French Pavilion



The French Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, invites the Romanian authorities and breeders to the French Pavilion at the 2019 Indagra fair to discuss with French specialists in genetics, France being an important source of world-known breeds, also holding the world’s largest cattle livestock in Europe. "The livestock breeding sector is a priority sector this year, as well. France is truly a breeders’ country and a source of recognized breeds worldwide. Our country has the largest cattle livestock in Europe, amounting to 19 million, as well as the largest number of bovines for meat breeds, as diversified as France’s regions. This is also the case in Romania and we have a good collaboration in this field. (...) Animals haven’t been allowed to Indagra for two years because of the African swine fever, but I invite the Romanian authorities and breeders to discuss with the representatives of Genetic Ovine de France and Sommet de l’Elevage - the largest exhibition in Europe - represented at the French Pavilion to continue this collaboration," Michele Ramis said on Wednesday at the inauguration of the French Pavilion at the 2019 Indagra Fair. For the 14th time in a row, France has one of the most important national pavilions at Indagra 2019, a fair that is taking place this year between October 30 - November 3, with many companies already having attended this fair for several years. This year there are 19 companies and subsidiaries that will showcase their knowledge and expertise. Ambassador Ramis said that agricultural training and research are very well supported between the two countries through meetings that took place in both France and Romania, as well as in other EU countries, but upon France’s invitation. "The French Pavilion is truly a showcase of French agriculture, with offers of solutions and expertise in various sectors: agricultural materials in the broad sense, plant health, bio certification, animal nutrition, food industry, GPS technologies, spray accessories and professional drones with agricultural applications, legal advice, consulting, banking and leasing, etc.," added Michele Ramis. Present at the inauguration of the France Pavilion in Indagra 2019, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Daniel Botanoiu, stressed that France represents for Romania and the Romanian breeders of animals "a standard in research and innovation". 