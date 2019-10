European Commission on Romania's latest EC nominee Victor Negrescu: Doubts that nomination was legitimately made



The European Commission has voiced caution about a new nomination Romania has made for a a seat of European commissioner, pointing that the nomination had to be agreed by the Romanian president. European Commission on Romania's latest EC nominee Victor Negrescu: Doubts that nomination was legitimately made.The European Commission has voiced caution about a new nomination Romania has made for a a seat of European commissioner, pointing that the nomination had to be agreed by the Romanian president. [Read the article in HotNews]