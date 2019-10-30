Premier-designate Orban: Development and Investment Fund dismantled if Liberals have parliamentary majority



The Development and Investment Fund (FDI) will no longer exist, provided that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has a parliamentary majority, Prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday. "As long as there is a National Local Development Program (PNDL) in place, which can cover all the financing needs of certain investment projects carried out by the localities, having yet another empty coffer for which financial resources are just in theory, but non-existent in practice and which relies on Treasury loans, with no harmonization whatsoever of the contracts to be financed and which have been submitted in a preferential regime, the Fund has no administrative logic and I am telling you this right from the start: the FDI will no longer exist, provided that we have a parliamentary majority and are able to repeal the FDI-related provisions in Ordinance No. 14," Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, as he attended the hearing in the select committees of deputy Ion Stefan, proposed to head the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration. The Prime minister-designate added that as far as the financing of the projects initiated by localities is concerned, "unitary thinking" is obviously needed. "All the available financial resources which can support the local development projects - whether European funds, PNDL money or money from other financing systems, the environmental fund or whatever other structures - must be designed according to the local development strategy of each locality, depending on what can be financed. There should be complementarity, for example, we should finance through PNDL what cannot be financed from European funds or other financial sources, and all these financial resources should be conceived as part of a development plan that targets not just the locality, but also the county, the area and the region," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

