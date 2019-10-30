China’s Ambassador to Romania invites Tulcea to World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization



China’s Ambassador to Romania, Jiang Yu, invited on Wednesday Tulcea County leadership to become member of the the World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization (WCCO) to develop tourism in the Danube Delta, according to a release issued by the County Council (CJ), at the end of the meeting between the Chinese delegation and the representatives of Tulcea County. The most important collaboration proposal that I want to discuss with you regards tourism. The number of Chinese tourists who arrive in Romania is not very large, fewer than 10,000 annually. It is not because you have less tourism resources, but you have to promote the Romanian tourism on the Chinese market better. I would like to point out that the Suzhou and Yangzhou municipalities in Jiangsu Province have a very high GDP and can be a starting point for collaboration in the field. I therefore invite you to become a member of the the World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization (WCCO), headquartered in China, to collaborate with Yangzhou City, so that we can find common points of collaboration, said Ambassador Jiang Yu, according to the quoted source. Joining the international organization represents an opportunity to promote Tulcea County among the 150 members. We want to become partners in pragmatic collaborations in the future with Romania, to identify together the important areas of collaboration as well as the real ways to promote the collaboration between the two countries. We have thus come up with a series of concrete proposals for our collaboration in the future, said the Chinese ambassador to Romania. In his turn, the president of the County Council, Horia Teodorescu, brought to mind that the institution he manages has had a collaborative relationship with the Suzhou Municipality for 24 years, presented the results of the Romanian-Chinese collaboration and voiced his appreciation for the invitation received. In addition to the CJ leadership, also participating in the meeting were secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Romania, Liu Yang, the prefect Lucian Furdui, the governor of the Danube Delta, Catalin Tibuleac, the deputy mayor of Tulcea, Andaluzia Luca, the PSD deputy Lucian Simion, the President of Tulcea Doctors College, Dr. Emilia Stamate, as well as representatives of some private companies. 