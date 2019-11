Divan Restaurant Chain Founder Invests EUR14M in Residential Project in Bucharest



Local entrepreneur Andrei Iusut, who developed the Divan restaurant business which he sold in 2017, is investing EUR14 million in a residential project in the Dorobanti area in Bucharest.