President Iohannis decorates pop singer Constantinescu posthumously



President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed a decree decorating pop singer Mihai Constantinescu posthumously. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis posthumously bestowed a For Merit in the rank of Knight National Order on Mihai Constantinescu "in appreciation of an important artistic career dedicated to Romanian pop music, of a selfless giving that made him a model for the younger generations of performers." Mihai Constantinescu died on Tuesday evening, at the age of 73, at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, where he had been admitted in May. He will be buried Thursday at the Ghencea Military Cemetery at 14:00hrs, EET. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)