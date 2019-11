Alpha Bank: Over 75% of Romanians' Wealth is in Housing



The wealth of Romanian households is 2.3 times higher than the country's gross domestic product and 76.4% of the population's wealth is in housing, according to an analysis by Alpha Bank released Thursday.