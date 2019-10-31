Romania Postpones 5G License Tender for 2020
Oct 31, 2019
Romania Postpones 5G License Tender for 2020.
Romania's telecom regulator ANCOM has postponed until next year a 5G license tender from which it expected to get at least EUR 580 million.
