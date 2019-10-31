 
Romaniapress.com

October 31, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection Diaconu: Fall of Government, crisis Romania is in, due to Iohannis
Oct 31, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection Diaconu: Fall of Government, crisis Romania is in, due to Iohannis.
The crisis situation Romania is in and the fall of the Government is due to President Klaus Iohannis, and the change of government should have taken place "naturally, not upon request, not induced, not forced", Mircea Diaconu, an independent candidate in the presidential elections, supported by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), PRO Romania and the Neoliberal Party said on Thursday in northeastern Nasaud. "The fall of the Government, the crisis in which Romania is now is due to him [e.n. - the president]. He requested it (...) and this situation is almost without exit. Why is it a deadlock situation: because, if we look in Constitution, the president, as a procedure, should have appeared a moment after the fall of the Government - which had to fall, in parliament, by votes, a motion, it is absolutely legal and normal and there is no tragedy in that, of any kind, in Italy governments would fall once every two months. This is not the problem, if it falls, it falls, but it is a matter of majority. It can only collapse with visible, noticeable, obvious and functional majorities. Then it must fall, ergo naturally, not upon request, not induced, not forced," said Diaconu. Mircea Diaconu considers that the name of the prime minister-designate should have been assumed by a majority, not by President Iohannis, who, he says, would have honored a previous promise made to Ludovic Orban. He believes that the government led by Ludovic Orban will be a "circumstantial" one and "the country’s management will still go wrong and limping, and that is a big problem".AGERPRES(RO - author: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#PresidentialElections2019 Iohannis: PSD is desperately clinging to power, PSD will lose elections President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday, at the regional meeting of National Liberal Party (PNL) South-Muntenia branches, organized in Pitesti, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "desperately clinging to power" and stated that the Social Democrats will lose the election. (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ Viorica Dancila: Some Romanians easily say in English, in Brussels, what Brussels wants to hear The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the Presidency of Romania, Viorica Dancila, said on Friday, in western Timisoara, that she is an ardent pro-European and that she appreciates all those who speak foreign languages, but some Romanians very easily say in English, in Brussels, (...)

Dutch MVGM Takes over JLL's Property Management Divisions in Romania, Slovakia Dutch-based property manager MVGM on Friday closed on transactions in Romania and Slovakia as part of its deal to acquire JLL’s European property management business in ten European countries.

Le ghetto interieur by Santiago H. Amigorena gets the Goncourt Prize - Romania's Choice 2019 The Goncourt Prize - Romania&#39;s Choice was awarded this year to the Le ghetto interieur / The inner ghetto by Santiago H. Amigorena, Ambassador of France to Romania Michele Ramis on Friday told a press conference organised at the French Institute of Bucharest. "It is a book on the (...)

Prime Kapital Gets Urban Planning Permit for Residential Development in Northern Bucharest Real estate developer Prime Kapital, established by two former executives of NEPI, has received an urban planning permit for the development of residential compound Avalon Estate in Pipera, northern Bucharest.

Price for pork 15 pct higher than compared to 2018 (association) The price to acquire pork, the main raw material for producing Sibiu Salami, has grown by 15 pct over the last year, but the price for the final product registered an advance of under 10 pct, stated, on Friday, Carmen Gavrilescu, chair of the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS) in a (...)

Software Company Life is Hard Profit Grows 67% in Jan-Sept Despite 8% Lower Sales Cluj-based software company Life is Hard (LIH.RO) posted a net profit of RON643,511 for the first nine months, up 67.4% on the year, while its turnover dropped 8.1%, to RON3.4 million.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |