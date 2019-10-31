#2019PresidentialElection/ Barna: If there are no early elections, PSD will again catch wind in sails



The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance to the Presidency of Romania, Dan Barna, said on Thursday, in central-western Alba Iulia, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "will again catch wind in its sails" if there are no early elections, and there will remain a government that does not have a parliamentary majority and will be vulnerable to the "games" Victor Ponta is playing, "a kind of Iancu Jianu [e.n. - Wallachian Romanian hajduk] of the patchwork politics". "It is very clear that if we do not move ahead with the early elections, immediately after the presidential elections are concluded and after the budget is passed, and we will have for a year this government (PNL, ed. n.) that does not have a parliamentary majority - we see very clearly the games played today by Victor Ponta (PRO Romania, former PSD, ed. n.), who considers himself a sort of Iancu Jianu of the patchwork politics we have been experiencing for 30 years - if we have this government for a year, we will only help the PSD to return to government, to catch wind in its sails again, and that would be the worst decision for what Romania’s political stability means, because it would mean sabotaging the three and a half years in which Romania took to the streets, protesting against PSD abuses," Barna told a press conference. He said that "the entire energy" should be used to have a political agreement for the organisation of early elections next year. As regards the investiture of a new government, Barna stated that he hopes that Ludovic Orban will get the majority that is needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marinela Brumar, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) #2019PresidentialElection/ Barna: If there are no early elections, PSD will again catch wind in sails.The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance to the Presidency of Romania, Dan Barna, said on Thursday, in central-western Alba Iulia, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "will again catch wind in its sails" if there are no early elections, and there will remain a government that does not have a parliamentary majority and will be vulnerable to the "games" Victor Ponta is playing, "a kind of Iancu Jianu [e.n. - Wallachian Romanian hajduk] of the patchwork politics". "It is very clear that if we do not move ahead with the early elections, immediately after the presidential elections are concluded and after the budget is passed, and we will have for a year this government (PNL, ed. n.) that does not have a parliamentary majority - we see very clearly the games played today by Victor Ponta (PRO Romania, former PSD, ed. n.), who considers himself a sort of Iancu Jianu of the patchwork politics we have been experiencing for 30 years - if we have this government for a year, we will only help the PSD to return to government, to catch wind in its sails again, and that would be the worst decision for what Romania’s political stability means, because it would mean sabotaging the three and a half years in which Romania took to the streets, protesting against PSD abuses," Barna told a press conference. He said that "the entire energy" should be used to have a political agreement for the organisation of early elections next year. As regards the investiture of a new government, Barna stated that he hopes that Ludovic Orban will get the majority that is needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marinela Brumar, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#PresidentialElections2019 Iohannis: PSD is desperately clinging to power, PSD will lose elections President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday, at the regional meeting of National Liberal Party (PNL) South-Muntenia branches, organized in Pitesti, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "desperately clinging to power" and stated that the Social Democrats will lose the election. (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Viorica Dancila: Some Romanians easily say in English, in Brussels, what Brussels wants to hear The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the Presidency of Romania, Viorica Dancila, said on Friday, in western Timisoara, that she is an ardent pro-European and that she appreciates all those who speak foreign languages, but some Romanians very easily say in English, in Brussels, (...)



Dutch MVGM Takes over JLL's Property Management Divisions in Romania, Slovakia Dutch-based property manager MVGM on Friday closed on transactions in Romania and Slovakia as part of its deal to acquire JLL’s European property management business in ten European countries.



Le ghetto interieur by Santiago H. Amigorena gets the Goncourt Prize - Romania's Choice 2019 The Goncourt Prize - Romania's Choice was awarded this year to the Le ghetto interieur / The inner ghetto by Santiago H. Amigorena, Ambassador of France to Romania Michele Ramis on Friday told a press conference organised at the French Institute of Bucharest. "It is a book on the (...)



Prime Kapital Gets Urban Planning Permit for Residential Development in Northern Bucharest Real estate developer Prime Kapital, established by two former executives of NEPI, has received an urban planning permit for the development of residential compound Avalon Estate in Pipera, northern Bucharest.



Price for pork 15 pct higher than compared to 2018 (association) The price to acquire pork, the main raw material for producing Sibiu Salami, has grown by 15 pct over the last year, but the price for the final product registered an advance of under 10 pct, stated, on Friday, Carmen Gavrilescu, chair of the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS) in a (...)



Software Company Life is Hard Profit Grows 67% in Jan-Sept Despite 8% Lower Sales Cluj-based software company Life is Hard (LIH.RO) posted a net profit of RON643,511 for the first nine months, up 67.4% on the year, while its turnover dropped 8.1%, to RON3.4 million.

