Romanian communications authority postpones 5G tender



Romania's communications regulator ANCOM announced officially on Thursday the postponement of a tender for the sale of 5G services frequencies. It said the Romanian and US governments have signed a memorandum on the issue and, in order for it to be applied, legislation changes were needed.