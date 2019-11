Romanian president Iohannis in major lead before elections, poll says



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is a clear favorite in the upcoming presidential elections where he seeks a new term in office, a poll says. The poll, delivered by IMAS institute and quoted by Europa FM channel, places outsider Mircea Diaconu second in voter preferences. Romanian president Iohannis in major lead before elections, poll says.Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is a clear favorite in the upcoming presidential elections where he seeks a new term in office, a poll says. The poll, delivered by IMAS institute and quoted by Europa FM channel, places outsider Mircea Diaconu second in voter preferences. [Read the article in HotNews]