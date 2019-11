Romanian telecom regulator head provides one more confirmation of possible Telekom sale



A possible sale of Romania's telecom operator Telekom, controlled by Deutsche Telekom/OTE with a stake still in the hands of the Romanian state, was once more confirmed by a Romanian authority on Thursday.