Industrial and Logistics Stock to Reach 7-8 Million Sqm in Three Years



Modern industrial and logistics stock in Romania is set to reach 7-8 million square meters in the next three years, after topping 5 million sqm in 2020, said Laurentiu Duica, manger of the industrial department at Colliers International. Industrial and Logistics Stock to Reach 7-8 Million Sqm in Three Years.Modern industrial and logistics stock in Romania is set to reach 7-8 million square meters in the next three years, after topping 5 million sqm in 2020, said Laurentiu Duica, manger of the industrial department at Colliers International. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]