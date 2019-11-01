Romania’s Andreea Beatrice Ana wins bronze at World U23 Senior Wrestling Championships



Romanian female athlete Andreea Beatrice Ana won the bronze medal on Thursday in the women's 55 kg category at the World Under-23 Senior Wrestling Championships in Budapest. She defeated Kristina Zoriana Demko in the bronze medal match. On Wednesday, she lost to Japan's Saki Igarashi, but her qualification in the final drew the Romanian wrestler in the repechages, where she defeated American Dominique Olivia Parrish on Thursday and went on to win the bronze against Demko. Two other Romanians will compete for bronze medals today: Kriszta Incze and Alexandra Anghel. In the women's 65 kg class, Kriszta Tunde Incze defeated Noemi Szabados of Hungary, in the quarter-finals she defeated Russian Dinara Salikhova, but she lost the semi-final with to Japanese Misuzu Enomoto and in the bronze medal match she will meet the winner between Ukrainian Iryna Koliadenko and American Maya Gabriella Nelson. Alexandra Nicoleta Anghel lost in the quarter-finals of the women's 72 kg class to Chinese Xiaoqian Wang, but still advanced to the bronze medal match against Japanese Mei Shindo. In the women's 53 kg class, Suzanna Georgiana Seicariu lost in the quarter-finals to Turkish Zeynep Yetgil. Romania has lined up 13 athletes for the Under-23 Senior Wrestling Championships, aiming to win 1-2 medals. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)