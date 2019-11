Second Failure of Mulliez Family in Romania: Car Par Parts Retailer Norauto Closes



Car parts and other automotive product retail chain Norauto, held by the French Mulliez family, is leaving Romania after having closed all its stores, ZF has found. Second Failure of Mulliez Family in Romania: Car Par Parts Retailer Norauto Closes.Car parts and other automotive product retail chain Norauto, held by the French Mulliez family, is leaving Romania after having closed all its stores, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]