Days of Korean Culture kick off in Bucharest



The Days of Korean Culture festival starts today in Bucharest, comprising tasting traditional products, workshops, exhibitions and film screenings. The event runs throughout November 28. According to the Embassy of Korea, the series of events begins with the fourth edition of the K-Lovers Festival, which takes place on Friday and Saturday. November 1 will end with a buffet of traditional Korean dishes and a visit to the "Mackan Art" barley stalk marquetry exhibition, both hosted by the Romanian-American University. Next day starting at 11:00hrs, workshops open for those interested in traditional Korean calligraphy, Samulnori (Korean percussion), Korean fan dance and K-POP dance. Two special workshops, one hour each, will be organised, to introduce the public to "Mackan Art" (barley stalks), where a limited number of people can participate in making their own Mackan art piece. Open to all, without the need to fill in a form, will be a "Hanbok Photo Booth," where people can take pictures of themselves in traditional Korean costume. Admission is free to the opening gala as well as to the workshops, conditional upon filling in an online form. Further details about the series of events can be found on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Korea in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Days of Korean Culture kick off in Bucharest.The Days of Korean Culture festival starts today in Bucharest, comprising tasting traditional products, workshops, exhibitions and film screenings. The event runs throughout November 28. According to the Embassy of Korea, the series of events begins with the fourth edition of the K-Lovers Festival, which takes place on Friday and Saturday. November 1 will end with a buffet of traditional Korean dishes and a visit to the "Mackan Art" barley stalk marquetry exhibition, both hosted by the Romanian-American University. Next day starting at 11:00hrs, workshops open for those interested in traditional Korean calligraphy, Samulnori (Korean percussion), Korean fan dance and K-POP dance. Two special workshops, one hour each, will be organised, to introduce the public to "Mackan Art" (barley stalks), where a limited number of people can participate in making their own Mackan art piece. Open to all, without the need to fill in a form, will be a "Hanbok Photo Booth," where people can take pictures of themselves in traditional Korean costume. Admission is free to the opening gala as well as to the workshops, conditional upon filling in an online form. Further details about the series of events can be found on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Korea in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]