Carrefour Romania CEO: Personnel Turnover in Retail May Be as High as 100%



Personnel turnover in the retail sector stands at 49% on average, higher than in France, says Jean Richard de Latour, CEO of the local operations of French giant Carrefour. Carrefour Romania CEO: Personnel Turnover in Retail May Be as High as 100%.Personnel turnover in the retail sector stands at 49% on average, higher than in France, says Jean Richard de Latour, CEO of the local operations of French giant Carrefour. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]