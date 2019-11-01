 
Ousted PM Dancila denies opposition’s claim of gov’t deficit target overshot
Ousted PM Dancila denies opposition’s claim of gov’t deficit target overshot.
Ousted Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Timisoara on Friday that Romania will not overshot its 2019 government deficit target, contrary to public statements made by opposition leaders. Asked at a news conference about the possibility of Romania overshooting its government deficit target for the current year, Dancila replied: "We have managed to stay within the limits every time, there was no danger from this point of view. I saw that the opposition is now trying to bring into the public space all kinds of things that do not fit reality, precisely to justify the beginning of their governing period. The same thing they said, if you remember, about pensions and wages: that we have no money for pensions and wages, that we do not pay them on time. Each time reality contradicted their assertions. No! We are within the target limits of the deficit," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

