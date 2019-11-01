Germany's Huf Leases 2,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Timisoara-Based ISHO Offices



German Huf Group, the main player in the field of closure and access systems for the automotive industry, plans to expand its operations in Romania after leasing 2,000 square meters of office space within the ISHO Offices project in western city of Timisoara, developed by Mulberry Development, (...)