Pharmacy chain Help Net, held by German giant Phoenix, said it acquired Proxi Pharm drugstore chain based in Constanta, reaching 259 units across Romania. Help Net Buys Constanta-Based Proxi Pharm Drugstore Chain; Reaches 259 Units In Romania.Pharmacy chain Help Net, held by German giant Phoenix, said it acquired Proxi Pharm drugstore chain based in Constanta, reaching 259 units across Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]