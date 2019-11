Patients' association accuse disastrous situation of drug availability in Romania



Less than 4,000 drugs are authorised in Romania, less than half the European Union average, as an association of chronic patients accuses the outgoing government of leaving behind "filled cemeteries" with its policies regarding medicines.