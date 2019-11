Romanians abroad will have over 800 polling stations available for presidential elections next week



The Romanian Diaspora will have over 800 polling stations available to cast their vote in the first round of the presidential elections, which are due next week. Romanians abroad will have over 800 polling stations available for presidential elections next week.The Romanian Diaspora will have over 800 polling stations available to cast their vote in the first round of the presidential elections, which are due next week. [Read the article in HotNews]