Prime Kapital Gets Urban Planning Permit for Residential Development in Northern Bucharest



Real estate developer Prime Kapital, established by two former executives of NEPI, has received an urban planning permit for the development of residential compound Avalon Estate in Pipera, northern Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]