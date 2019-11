Software Company Life is Hard Profit Grows 67% in Jan-Sept Despite 8% Lower Sales



Cluj-based software company Life is Hard (LIH.RO) posted a net profit of RON643,511 for the first nine months, up 67.4% on the year, while its turnover dropped 8.1%, to RON3.4 million.