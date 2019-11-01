Price for pork 15 pct higher than compared to 2018 (association)



The price to acquire pork, the main raw material for producing Sibiu Salami, has grown by 15 pct over the last year, but the price for the final product registered an advance of under 10 pct, stated, on Friday, Carmen Gavrilescu, chair of the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS) in a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR). "We are delaying this, we are trying to make it not reach the consumer (this price increase - e.n.) (...) It’s important that, in a moment of crisis, Romanian consumers are close to this salami even if the price grows. And the increase is absolutely natural, you know the European tendencies. If we are speaking of separate elements, bacon for example, the price registered a doubling. It’s a special bacon and the salami cannot be done unless certain conditions are met," said the chair of the Association. Regarding the provenance of the raw material, Gavrilescu emphasized that all the raw material is bought on the external market. In what regards the consumption of Sibiu salami in Romania, it grew to four slices per capita, a slight increase as compared 3 - 3.5 slices before obtaining the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in 2016. As for the legend of Sibiu Salami originally being made of horse meat, the head of the association said that "it’s a custom". "Back then there were no typologies of membranes and the best and most resistant membrane was that of horse, horse intestine, but only lean pork and pork fat were used. This is what we found written from those times and from pictures," said the chair of the association. Sibiu Salami is being promoted for 3 years (2018-2020) in Romania, Spain and Italy, using a European grant worth 1.5 million euro obtained by the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS), this year seeing only two activities organized during the fairs in Madrid and Milan, while next year it will be promoted in Spain’s Barcelona, and in Italy’s Turin. Starting with 2018, the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers, of which six producers are part - Angst, Aldis, Agricola, Scandia Food, Reinert and Cris-Tim - announced that November 1 will become the "National Day of the Sibiu Salami". The Sibiu Salami was recognized in 2016 with the European distinction of quality Protected Geographical Indication (IGP), being the first Romanian processed meat product to receive it.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Price for pork 15 pct higher than compared to 2018 (association).The price to acquire pork, the main raw material for producing Sibiu Salami, has grown by 15 pct over the last year, but the price for the final product registered an advance of under 10 pct, stated, on Friday, Carmen Gavrilescu, chair of the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS) in a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR). "We are delaying this, we are trying to make it not reach the consumer (this price increase - e.n.) (...) It’s important that, in a moment of crisis, Romanian consumers are close to this salami even if the price grows. And the increase is absolutely natural, you know the European tendencies. If we are speaking of separate elements, bacon for example, the price registered a doubling. It’s a special bacon and the salami cannot be done unless certain conditions are met," said the chair of the Association. Regarding the provenance of the raw material, Gavrilescu emphasized that all the raw material is bought on the external market. In what regards the consumption of Sibiu salami in Romania, it grew to four slices per capita, a slight increase as compared 3 - 3.5 slices before obtaining the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in 2016. As for the legend of Sibiu Salami originally being made of horse meat, the head of the association said that "it’s a custom". "Back then there were no typologies of membranes and the best and most resistant membrane was that of horse, horse intestine, but only lean pork and pork fat were used. This is what we found written from those times and from pictures," said the chair of the association. Sibiu Salami is being promoted for 3 years (2018-2020) in Romania, Spain and Italy, using a European grant worth 1.5 million euro obtained by the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers (APSS), this year seeing only two activities organized during the fairs in Madrid and Milan, while next year it will be promoted in Spain’s Barcelona, and in Italy’s Turin. Starting with 2018, the Association of Sibiu Salami Producers, of which six producers are part - Angst, Aldis, Agricola, Scandia Food, Reinert and Cris-Tim - announced that November 1 will become the "National Day of the Sibiu Salami". The Sibiu Salami was recognized in 2016 with the European distinction of quality Protected Geographical Indication (IGP), being the first Romanian processed meat product to receive it.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/ Mircea Diaconu says he doesn't want political career should he not win presidential election Independent candidate for presidential elections Mircea Diaconu, supported by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Pro Romania and the Neoliberal Party, stated on Saturday, in Piatra-Neamt, that he does not aim for a political career and will not join any party should he not win the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Paleologu: I believe die is not cast, Romania is not country of fools The candidate of the People's Movement Party (PMP) in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, thinks that "the die is not cast" for these elections and "Romania is not a country of fools". "In a normal country, the die is not cast and there isn't (...)



Dancila: Traitors who go on Monday to vote, should go next day to 'scissors' party Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday, in Arad county, that the "traitors" from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who will participate, on Monday, in the vote in Parliament for the Orban Government, "should go to the scissors party the next day" (...)



#PresidentialElections2019 Iohannis: PSD is desperately clinging to power, PSD will lose elections President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday, at the regional meeting of National Liberal Party (PNL) South-Muntenia branches, organized in Pitesti, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "desperately clinging to power" and stated that the Social Democrats will lose the election. (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Viorica Dancila: Some Romanians easily say in English, in Brussels, what Brussels wants to hear The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the Presidency of Romania, Viorica Dancila, said on Friday, in western Timisoara, that she is an ardent pro-European and that she appreciates all those who speak foreign languages, but some Romanians very easily say in English, in Brussels, (...)



Dutch MVGM Takes over JLL's Property Management Divisions in Romania, Slovakia Dutch-based property manager MVGM on Friday closed on transactions in Romania and Slovakia as part of its deal to acquire JLL’s European property management business in ten European countries.



Le ghetto interieur by Santiago H. Amigorena gets the Goncourt Prize - Romania's Choice 2019 The Goncourt Prize - Romania's Choice was awarded this year to the Le ghetto interieur / The inner ghetto by Santiago H. Amigorena, Ambassador of France to Romania Michele Ramis on Friday told a press conference organised at the French Institute of Bucharest. "It is a book on the (...)

