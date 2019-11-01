 
Romaniapress.com

November 1, 2019

#PresidentialElections2019 Iohannis: PSD is desperately clinging to power, PSD will lose elections
Nov 1, 2019

#PresidentialElections2019 Iohannis: PSD is desperately clinging to power, PSD will lose elections.
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday, at the regional meeting of National Liberal Party (PNL) South-Muntenia branches, organized in Pitesti, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is "desperately clinging to power" and stated that the Social Democrats will lose the election. "The PNL is powerful and determined. They can feel it too. They see coming the biggest defeat for the PSD after the Revolution and the PSD people are scared so they’re clinging desperately everyday to remain in power. An ugly desperation! These PSD people are clinging to power just for one more day they can give from Romanians’ money to the red barons, just for one more day they can hire some family, some friends, some incompetents, so they can break what’s left of the big public systems of Romania. Shame on you, PSD! You will get it!" Iohannis stated. He accused the PSD for the lack of highways, regional hospitals, rehabilitated schools and safety measures. The PNL candidate for the presidential elections stated that the PSD has "failed" in economy, justice, education, healthcare and deemed the current government "failed". "We must prepare for what is to come, we must prepare the new government together with which I will start the reconstruction of Romania, we will start together to fix, to make right everything the PSD ruined in this country. We will give back dignity and independence to the justice system, we will continue the anticorruption fight, we will return a sustainable development for Romania, we will do everything the PSD promised and ended with nice drawings with a marker on the map - Romania’s infrastructure. Together we will rebuild the great public systems, we will reset Romania, we will give Romanians back their dignity," said Iohannis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

#2019PresidentialElection/ Mircea Diaconu says he doesn't want political career should he not win presidential election Independent candidate for presidential elections Mircea Diaconu, supported by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Pro Romania and the Neoliberal Party, stated on Saturday, in Piatra-Neamt, that he does not aim for a political career and will not join any party should he not win the (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/Paleologu: I believe die is not cast, Romania is not country of fools The candidate of the People&#39;s Movement Party (PMP) in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, thinks that "the die is not cast" for these elections and "Romania is not a country of fools". "In a normal country, the die is not cast and there isn&#39;t (...)

Dancila: Traitors who go on Monday to vote, should go next day to 'scissors' party Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday, in Arad county, that the "traitors" from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) who will participate, on Monday, in the vote in Parliament for the Orban Government, "should go to the scissors party the next day" (...)

#2019PresidentialElection/ Viorica Dancila: Some Romanians easily say in English, in Brussels, what Brussels wants to hear The Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate for the Presidency of Romania, Viorica Dancila, said on Friday, in western Timisoara, that she is an ardent pro-European and that she appreciates all those who speak foreign languages, but some Romanians very easily say in English, in Brussels, (...)

Dutch MVGM Takes over JLL's Property Management Divisions in Romania, Slovakia Dutch-based property manager MVGM on Friday closed on transactions in Romania and Slovakia as part of its deal to acquire JLL’s European property management business in ten European countries.

Le ghetto interieur by Santiago H. Amigorena gets the Goncourt Prize - Romania's Choice 2019 The Goncourt Prize - Romania&#39;s Choice was awarded this year to the Le ghetto interieur / The inner ghetto by Santiago H. Amigorena, Ambassador of France to Romania Michele Ramis on Friday told a press conference organised at the French Institute of Bucharest. "It is a book on the (...)

Prime Kapital Gets Urban Planning Permit for Residential Development in Northern Bucharest Real estate developer Prime Kapital, established by two former executives of NEPI, has received an urban planning permit for the development of residential compound Avalon Estate in Pipera, northern Bucharest.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |