November 2, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Paleologu: I believe die is not cast, Romania is not country of fools
Nov 2, 2019

#2019PresidentialElection/Paleologu: I believe die is not cast, Romania is not country of fools.
The candidate of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, thinks that "the die is not cast" for these elections and "Romania is not a country of fools". "In a normal country, the die is not cast and there isn’t this idea that the die is cast. This is everything that Mr. Iohannis’ team conveys to us, because Mr. Iohannis does not communicate anything. (...) I do not think that the Romanians are so devoid of discernment. I think Romania is not a country of fools. I think there are enough intelligent people in this country to see what is happening, to sanction the lack of debate, to sanction cowardice, to sanction irresponsibility, the profoundly undemocratic attitude of the three [presidential candidates]. I think there are quite a lot of intelligent people in this country, who will ruin the games of those who just play games and scheme and nothing else and have no projects for Romania, have no ideas and are not able to support them in front of the voters," Theodor Paleologu, on Saturday, told a press conference held in Sibiu. Theodor Paleologu was present in Sibiu at a book launch, after which he met with supporters and sympathizers at a hotel in the city. AGERPRES (RO - author Isabela Paulescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

