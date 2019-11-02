#2019PresidentialElection/ Mircea Diaconu says he doesn’t want political career should he not win presidential election
Nov 2, 2019
Independent candidate for presidential elections Mircea Diaconu, supported by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Pro Romania and the Neoliberal Party, stated on Saturday, in Piatra-Neamt, that he does not aim for a political career and will not join any party should he not win the presidential election.
Mircea Diaconu said he ended his political career with the resignation from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and his election as an independent MEP in 2014.
"At that point everything changed in the sense that my statute, my public contract through the validation of the 2014 mandate, by vote, is independent. Working however, within the political framework because in the European Parliament I had the statute of independent within the Liberal political group. I know how to live in the political world or with it, as an independent. That is how my statute remains, that of an independent. I will not join any party for as long as I live. I will continue to be a voice for as long as someone asks," Mircea Diaconu said.
As regards the opinion polls, Mircea Diaconu stated that he does not have time to look at them nor do they influence his approach to the election campaign.
"Surveys are changing, day by day they can change, it makes no sense to look there. Someone told me to do I don’t know what to grow, but I don’t do anything differently. If I set out to conduct the campaign in a certain way, this is how I will do it to the end. I do not adjust and do something depending on it. (...) If I get to the second round? There are broad topics, positioning ones, for the first round and there are other topics that are added for the second round. That’s how I’ve felt this thing, I haven’t thought about it, I have no expert. In this campaign I am doing exactly what I have to do and how I feel," explained Mircea Diaconu.
About 100 supporters came to the Central Park in Piatra-Neamt on Saturday evening to dialogue with the independent candidate for the presidential elections Mircea Diaconu.
For almost two hours, he answered all the questions and promised that he would return to Piatra-Neamt whenever invited. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gabriel Apetrii, publisher: Marius Fratila; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)
