Romania’s Ana-Maria Popescu wins 2019 Women’s Epee World Cup in Tallinn



Romanian fencer Ana-Maria Popescu won on Saturday the Women's Epee World Cup 2019 in Tallinn (Estonia), after defeating Russian fencer Violetta Kolobova in the epee final with a score of 15-13. Popescu (former Branza), who is an Olympic Champion - Team Gold 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, defeated Estonian Katrina Lehis in the first round with a score of 15-14, afterwards, she surpassed US fencer Courtney Hurley, 15-9, in the round of 16 she defeated South Korea's Sera Song 15-7, in the quarterfinals the Romanian national prevailed over Italian Nicol Foietta, with a score of 15-5 and, in the semifinals, she defeated Chinese Yiwen Sun, with a score of 15-14. Chinese fencers Yiwen Sun and Mingye Zhu ranked 3rd. Romanian nationals Greta Veres ranked 87th, Amalia Tataran ranked 91st, Denisa Barosan ranked 126th, Alexandra Predescu ranked 169th and Bianca Benea ranked 179th. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Rodica State)