Romania’s Paar advances to W25 Petange final



Romanian tennis player Laura Ioana Paar qualified for the women's singles final of the W25 Petange tournament (Luxembourg), with prizes worth 25,000 US dollars, after Spanish Paula Badosa Gibert's abandon in the semifinals, at the score of 6-3, 4-2. Paula Badosa Gibert (aged 21, WTA's 93rd), main seed of the tournament, abandoned the event after 55 minutes. Paar (aged 31, WTA's 227th) will face off in the final event Dutch Arantxa Rus (aged 29, WTA's 104th), 2nd seed. The only confrontation between the two resulted in the Dutch player's victory, in 2018, in the quarterfinals in Wirral (ITF, UK, 25,000 US dollars), 6-2, 6-4. The two of them also played on Saturday, in women's doubles, with Paar (former Andrei) and German Julia Wachaczyk (2nd seeds) winning the final against the Dutch-Polish pair Arantxa Rus - Katarzyna Piter (main seeds), with a score of 7-6 (11), 1-6, 11-9. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Rodica State)