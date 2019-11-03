PM-designate Orban: I have the belief that tomorrow we will manage to give Romania a legitimate, responsible Government



Prime Minister-designate Ludoic Orban voiced his belief that on Monday, at the investiture vote of his cabinet in Parliament, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will manage to give Romania "a legitimate, responsible Government." "Despite the boycott, I have the belief that tomorrow, we will mange to give Romania a legitimate, responsible Government, which shall start working from day one and solve the big issues which Romania is confronted with," Orban stated on Sunday at the PNL central headquarters. He mentioned that in the meeting on Sunday organised at the PNL headquarters, it was established how the PNL MPs will act on Monday, at the meeting in Parliament for the investiture vote. "We established the way of organization, the level of mobilisation, we are ready to deal with any procedural subterfuge that the PSD [ the Social Democratic Party] could pull off, taking into account that they hold the presidencies of the two Chambers (...) and, for this reason, we established all the details of the organization so we can ensure the quorum within the set deadline. If [either Marcel Ciolacu or Teodor Melescanu] don’t participate, than, the meeting should be chaired by the deputy-chairs of the formations belonging to the Opposition. But, as far as I know, at the moment, such a decision has not been made. (...) and they have to delegate the attribute to preside to a deputy-chair," Orban stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State) PM-designate Orban: I have the belief that tomorrow we will manage to give Romania a legitimate, responsible Government.Prime Minister-designate Ludoic Orban voiced his belief that on Monday, at the investiture vote of his cabinet in Parliament, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will manage to give Romania "a legitimate, responsible Government." "Despite the boycott, I have the belief that tomorrow, we will mange to give Romania a legitimate, responsible Government, which shall start working from day one and solve the big issues which Romania is confronted with," Orban stated on Sunday at the PNL central headquarters. He mentioned that in the meeting on Sunday organised at the PNL headquarters, it was established how the PNL MPs will act on Monday, at the meeting in Parliament for the investiture vote. "We established the way of organization, the level of mobilisation, we are ready to deal with any procedural subterfuge that the PSD [ the Social Democratic Party] could pull off, taking into account that they hold the presidencies of the two Chambers (...) and, for this reason, we established all the details of the organization so we can ensure the quorum within the set deadline. If [either Marcel Ciolacu or Teodor Melescanu] don’t participate, than, the meeting should be chaired by the deputy-chairs of the formations belonging to the Opposition. But, as far as I know, at the moment, such a decision has not been made. (...) and they have to delegate the attribute to preside to a deputy-chair," Orban stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Parliament Endorses Orban Cabinet Romania’s Parliament voted on Monday to appoint the government proposed by Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as the country’s new executive.



Romanian Parliament approves new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban Romania's Parliament on Monday voted in favor of a new government to be led by Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban. The new government is to replace the Social Democratic one led by Viorica Dancila, after she lost a confidence vote last (...)



Parliament starts vote on Gov't proposed by Ludovic Orban Parliament has started voting on the Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban. In order for the Government to be voted into office, the presence of at least 233 MPs in the sitting and at least 233 yes votes are required. Parliament extends its confidence in the government (...)



Antitrust Body Clears Transfer Of Some Assets From Rohrer To Grup Servicii Petroliere Romania’s Competition Council on Monday said it approved the acquisition of some assets, the takeover of some activities and the corresponding staff from three companies of Austria’s Rohrer Group by some member-companies of Grup Servicii Petroliere (...)



PM-designate Orban: PSD,Pro Romania boycott shows they only care about their electoral counts Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Pro Romania "boycott" in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament shows that the two parties are only interested in "electoral counts." "I don't remember (...)



USR's Barna: We will vote for the investiture of the Gov't proposed by Ludovic Orban All the Save Romania Union (USR) senators and deputies are present in the plenary hall and will vote for the investiture of the Government proposed by Ludovic Orban, USR deputy and chairman Dan Barna announced on Monday, prior to the beginning of the joint plenary meeting of Parliament. (...)



Pro Romania MPs might vote for Orban gov't MP Daniel Constantin has said that lawmakers of Pro Romania - "six, seven, possibly even eight" - will be attending today's joint sitting of Parliament and will vote for the proposed Orban government. "For several days inside Pro Romania, there have been some opinion (...)

