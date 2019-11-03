#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila:Those who vote for Orban Government should justify being part of programme against Romanians



Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday in Marasesti that the MPs who vote on Monday for the investiture of the Orban Government would have to justify for being part of a programme directed against the Romanians. "I believe that those who will betray, as well as those who will vote for the governing programme, for it's not important replacing one person with another, those who will vote for this governing programme will have to provide an answer to pensioners, local communities, city halls, mayors, regardless of the political color. And it's very hard to justify that you are part of a programme directed against the Romanians," Viorica Dancila stated. She argued that no measure was taken against Romanians during her tenure. "After one year and nine months, while I was the Prime Minister of Romania, I can look into the eyes of any Romanian. Because I have never taken measures against the citizens of Romania. If I were to be part of this programme, I think that I would be ashamed of the vote cast by the party that I lead," Dancila stated. The PSD candidate added that she doesn't have any signals of PSD MPs wanting to vote on Monday for the investiture of the Liberal Government. Dancila laid wreaths at the Mausoleum of Marasesti and participated in the planting of oaks nearby, in the forest of young oaks, whose afforestation started two years ago in order to mark the Greater Union Centennial. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Lepadatu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State)

